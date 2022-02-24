Retired police officer Eben Hall announces for state representative in Clay County

Retired Police Sergeant and former Marine Eben Hall has announced his candidacy for State Representative of House District 38, including Liberty in Clay County.

“For a quarter of a century, I was proud to serve as one of Kansas City’s finest,” said Eben. “ I donned my uniform because I believe in law and order and keeping our community safe. Now, I think the best way I can promote public safety is by serving in the House of Representatives. Stories are pouring in from every corner of the country about lawlessness, attacks on law enforcement, and rising crime. It’s time we turn the tide and rally around backing the blue.”

After graduating high school, while in college at Oklahoma State University, Eben joined the Marine Corps. During his service, Eben participated in Operation Desert Storm, fulfilling his oath to defend the US Constitution. Following that service, Eben worked in the Kansas City Police Department for 26 years. He served as a proven leader, mentor and innovator as a sergeant and supervisor for SWAT, as well as a police academy instructor. During his time at KCPD, Eben completed his Masters Degree in Conflict Management and Dispute Resolution at Baker University. He developed the Heartland Tactical Officers Association’s Sniper Program, and under his leadership developed and trained hundreds of area SWAT Snipers since 2000, to induce many Clay County and Liberty law enforcement agencies. He was most recently a project manager and security consultant for a medical marijuana security company.

Since 2019, Eben has worked as an adjunct professor of police science at the Metropolitan Community College. Additionally, he is a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Eben is a member of the Missouri Farm Bureau.

Speaking on his legislative priorities, Eben said, “my first priority is public safety and law and order. We need to make sure there is no push to ‘abolish the police’ anywhere in our state and that our officers are supported on the frontline. My next priority is to continue to make Missouri a more business-friendly state. I think there is bureaucratic red tape holding back small businesses from starting, and I hope that we can cut the size of government to encourage job growth here in Missouri. Finally, Eben believes parents should have a voice in their children’s education.

Eben and his wife, Heather, have three children: Jake, Quinn, and Grace. All of the children attended Liberty Public Schools. Heather serves as a City Councilwoman for Kansas City. The family attends Liberty Christian Fellowship. In his spare time, Eben enjoys hunting, fishing and operating his small hobby farm.

Eben has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as campaign consultants on his campaign.