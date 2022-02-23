Taylor Burks brings in $550K+ ahead of filing day

EXCLUSIVE — Taylor Burks, a Navy veteran running for Congress in CD 4, brought in more than $550,00 before filing Tuesday.

The Burks campaign said it received nearly 14,000 donations from more than 7,000 people. The campaign said Burks is leading the field in every donor measure, from cash on hand to in-state donations and more.

“This campaign is about taking our country back from radical leftists and career politicians, and thousands of supporters from across this state have invested in our efforts to refocus on issues that matter — stopping China, securing elections, and educating our children with traditional American values,” Burks said. “It is because of our contributors and volunteers that we are entering the next phase of this election strong, and our pro-business, pro-freedom, pro-Missouri message is spreading.”

Aside from Burks, longtime news anchor Mark Alford, Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle farmer Kalena Bruce, retired Navy SEAL Bill Irwin, and state Rep. Sara Walsh are also vying for the Republican nomination for the seat.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who is running for U.S. Senate, assumed office in 2011.

Missouri’s 4th congressional district — as it stands now — is a large and diverse expanse of the state, from Columbia sweeping west to just below Kansas City, stretching down to Pittsburg and Lebanon, and settling north of Springfield. It includes both Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County and Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaski County.

As of the latest campaign filing reports, Burks had more than $309,000 cash on hand. Brattin reported $101,400; Bruce reported $131,000; Alford reported $185,400; and Walsh reported $60,100.