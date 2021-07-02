Schmitt hauls in $1.3M in first 3 months, campaign says

Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought in more than $1.3 million since announcing his candidacy for U.S. Senate — more than any other Senate candidate from Missouri in the first three months of a campaign, his campaign said Friday.

Along with the haul from his super PAC, Save Missouri Values, Schmitt has brought in about $2.8 million so far, the campaign said.

“Every dollar we raise brings us closer to keeping Missouri’s open Senate seat red,” Schmitt said. “Our historic, record-breaking fundraising haul from supporters across the state of Missouri shows unprecedented enthusiasm for our America First, Missouri First campaign. With extraordinary early support, we are best positioned to win the fight next November.”

The filing deadline for this quarter isn’t until July 15 although close of books was June 30. That means not every campaign has publicly released its fundraising haul for this quarter — and those numbers aren’t yet available through the FEC.

Lucas Kunce, a Democratic candidate for the same seat, said he brought in $630,000 for the second quarter, bringing his total raised during the four months since he launched his candidacy to more than $900,000. His campaign said 99 percent of his donations are under $200.

Editor’s Note: The Missouri Times will bring you more fundraising numbers from this race when available.