PSC sets hearing dates over Ameren rate increase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) set the stage for consideration of Ameren Missouri’s proposed electric and natural gas rate increase.

Ameren filed tariff sheets for its regular rate increase at the end of March, seeking a $12 increase for electric bills and a $4 increase for natural gas customers. Several groups, including the Sierra Club, the Midwest Energy Consumers Group (MECG), and other entities applied to intervene in the case, and the commission approved local public hearings to take place in October in both cases during this week’s agenda meeting.

Evergy Missouri applied to intervene in the proceedings as well, submitting its application 45 days after the PSC’s deadline. MECG and the Office of Public Counsel (OPC) both opposed the late filing this week, pointing to the commission’s denial of the Missouri Propane Gas Association’s late application to intervene last month and the lack of a statement explaining Evergy’s delay. The commission has yet to make a decision on the filing.

The PSC also approved an addendum to a territory agreement between Osage Valley Electric Cooperative and the City of Harrisonville. The parties filed a joint request to transfer one of the cooperative’s customers to the city’s service. The customer’s property needs three-phase power — typically used to power motors and other heavy equipment — that would require the cooperative to construct a new power line over an interstate, while the city was willing to constrict transformers to accommodate the property owner.

The commission approved the request, noting the negligible impact it would have on Osage Valley. Another agreement with Osage Valley was recently amended: The commission approved the transfer of service for a 10-acre property in Cass County from Evergy to the cooperative last month.

The next PSC agenda meeting is scheduled for July 8.