Scott Faughn interviews Fahad Nazer

By The Missouri Times on March 8, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn interviews Fahad Nazer, the spokesman for the Saudia Arabian embassy to the United States of America. Scott and Fahad talk about a wide range of topics, including sports, diplomatic relations and economic trade. Listen in as both men discuss some current and future events for both Missouri and Saudi Arabia.

