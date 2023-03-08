Watch as Scott Faughn interviews Fahad Nazer, the spokesman for the Saudia Arabian embassy to the United States of America. Scott and Fahad talk about a wide range of topics, including sports, diplomatic relations and economic trade. Listen in as both men discuss some current and future events for both Missouri and Saudi Arabia.
Scott Faughn interviews Fahad Nazer
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- This Week in Missouri Politics – March 5, 2023
- TWMP Column: Three first rate appointments, and needed first rate appointments
- The Missouri Champion of Children Coalition launches ad campaign
- Press Release: Jeff Shawan Running For Ozark Border Electric Cooperative Board
- TWMP Midweek Update – March 1, 2023
More from Local IssuesMore posts in Local Issues »
- Press Release: Mike Ebenroth announces bid for Gladstone City Council
- Opinion: Missouri Will Win With Osage Casinos
- This Week in Missouri Politics coming to the Great Northwest on Fox 26
- PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Hawk Linda Ragsdale runs for O’Fallon City Council
- Combest tackles internet harassment in new book
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- This Week in Missouri Politics – March 5, 2023
- Press Release: Reggie St. John secures local firefighter endorsement in Excelsior Springs race
- Parson names Evan Rodriguez as new General Counsel
- TWMP Column: Three first rate appointments, and needed first rate appointments
- The Missouri Champion of Children Coalition launches ad campaign