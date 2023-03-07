Press Release: Mike Ebenroth announces bid for Gladstone City Council

Longtime Gladstone resident Mike Ebenroth has filed his candidacy for the city council election on April 4th. He will face multiple challengers in the open-style election, with the top two candidates receiving seats for the next three-year term.

“Gladstone is my home and I want to keep it prosperous for the next generation,” stated Ebenroth. “I’ve enjoyed many wonderful opportunities to run businesses here and live in a safe community. My priority as a city councilman will be to ensure these same opportunities exist for our children and their children, despite a challenging national economy.”

Ebenroth has owned and operated businesses here in the Northland for over twenty years. Today, he serves as a local realtor. He also serves on the Gladstone Planning Commission and is an official member of the KC Chiefs Red Coaters (an organization of business men and women committed to serving their communities).

“I believe that it is the duty of every citizen to give back to their community in some way. For me, that has been community projects with the Red Coaters and also just small private acts of service in my everyday life. Now, I’ve decided to run for office to serve our Gladstone community in an additional way. We need fewer career politicians in local office and more ordinary citizens who understand the needs of our local families.”

In addition to the economy, Ebenroth has highlighted public safety and infrastructure development as core pillars of his campaign. He is dedicated to supporting Gladstone’s first responders and enhancing the city’s public spaces.

“Gladstone is a beautiful place to call home. I want to ensure our parks and public buildings are in top condition without digging into the pockets of our citizens. I will work to bring even more fiscal responsibility to our city budget and ensure we are always providing police, firefighters, and other first responders with the resources they need to keep our neighborhoods safe. Working with stakeholders across the region is vital to our success—as a longtime businessman and resident of Gladstone, I can use my personal network and reputation to attract economic development to our city.”

Mike Ebenroth encourages voters to reach out to him at citizensformikeebenroth@gmail.com or by visiting his campaign’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/EbenrothForGladstone, to learn more.