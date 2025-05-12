House Hour by Hour Monday, May 12

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Monday, May 12.

4:00 Hour

The House gavelled in shortly after 4:00pm.

The journal was approved.

Points of personal privilege.

Introduction of special guests.

Rep. Mayhew moved for the adoption of SS#2 HB 419. The bill was adopted 149-7.

Rep. Mayhew moved that SS#2 HB 419 be third read and passed. The bill passed 149-7.

Rep. Matthiesen moved for the adoption of SS SCS HCS HBS 516, 290 & 778. The bill was adopted 157-0.

Rep. Matthiesen moved that SS SCS HCS HBS 516, 290 & 778 be third read and passed. The bill passed 158-0.

Rep. Brown moved for the adoption of SS#2 HB 596. The bill was adopted 153-3

Rep. Brown moved that SS#2 HB 596 be third read and passed. The bill passed 153-2.

Rep. Falkner moved for the adoption of SS SCS HCS HBS 145 & 59, A.A.. The bill was adopted 120-37.

Rep. Falkner moved that SS SCS HCS HBS 145 & 59, A.A. be third read and passed. The bill was passed 107-50

5:00 Hour

Rep. Chappell moved for the adoption CCR HCS SS SB 160, A.A.. The bill was adopted.

Rep. Chappell moved that CCR HCS SS SB 160, A.A. be third read and passed. The bill passed 117-11-17.

Rep. Gallick moved for the adoption of HCS SS#2 SB 167.

Rep. West moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Gallick moved for the adoption of House Amendment 2. The amendment was adopted.

Rep. Hausman moved for the adoption of House Amendment 3. Multiple members spoke on the amendment.