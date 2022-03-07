Senator Roy Blunt receives public utilities award

A multi-state organization of hometown utilities has honored U.S. Senator Roy Blunt with its Richard E. Malon Public Service Award.

The award, presented by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), recognizes a publicly elected or appointed official whose activities have furthered the objectives of hometown municipal utilities, making contributions that have lasting impact in the field. MPUA presented the award to Senator Blunt in Washington D.C.

Senator Blunt was elected to the Senate in 2010. He serves as the Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and as the Ranking Member of the Senate Rules Committee. He also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee; the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. In March 2021, Senator Blunt announced that he would not run for reelection in 2022.

“Senator Blunt has been a steadfast advocate for Missouri communities throughout his 46 years of public service,” said John Twitty, President and CEO of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. “His openness and eagerness to understand hometown utility needs, along with his support for sound energy policy and improved water infrastructure, have brought great benefit to our communities over the years.”

Before his election to the Senate, Sen. Blunt was elected seven times to the U.S. House of Representatives by the people of Southwest Missouri. Before serving in Congress, he was a history teacher, a county official, and was elected in 1984 as Missouri’s 33rd Secretary of State. Sen. Blunt also served four years as president of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.