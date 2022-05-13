New Remington poll shows Schmitt leading Senate race

A new survey of likely Republican primary voters conducted by Remington Research Group showed Attorney General Eric Schmitt with a lead in the U.S. Senate primary.

The poll showed Schmitt leading with 29 percent, Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler with 23 percent, and former Gov. Eric Greitens sinking to 21 percent. Undecided voters are at 17 percent while the other candidates in the race take up 10 percent of the vote.

A previous poll by Remington showed Schmitt with an 8 point lead after the allegations of domestic violence and child abuse came to light involving Greitens. A poll released by the Hartzler campaign showed her with a small lead last month as well.

The survey was conducted May 11-12 of 945 likely 2022 Republican primary election voters. The margin of error of the survey is +/-3% with a 95 percent level of confidence and was conducted by calls to landline and cell phones.

The primary election is Aug. 2, with the winner likely to face either Lucas Kunce or Trudy Busch-Valentine in the fall.