Show Me Missourah: Grundy County

This week Grundy County was the newest addition on the “Show Me Missourah” podcast, hosted by Scott Faughn.

Grundy County was formed back in 1841, and since then has grown to its current population of over 9,500 residents. The entire county covers 483 square miles, with seven towns residing in it, and the seat of the county being in Trenton.

Grundy County Commissioners Philip Ray (presiding), Don Sager (1st District), and Brad Chumbley (2nd district) all sat down to talk about the history that has formed the county. The commissioners talked about many topics, like the “Smiling Bandit” better known as Roy Gardner, who was a famous outlaw during the early 1920s.

To listen to Grundy County’s historical past or to subscribe and follow the podcast click, here.