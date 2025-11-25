State Review Clears Ballparks National Expansion; Vernetti Vindicated

A comprehensive state review has fully vindicated former Ballparks National General Manager and co-founder Jeff Vernetti, clearing the way for construction to resume on the long-awaited expansion of the youth sports complex at Lake of the Ozarks. The finding ends more than a year of uncertainty after a federal grant supporting the project was frozen amid administrative questions.

Grant Freeze Led to Lengthy Project Delay

The project’s future was thrown into doubt in 2023 when a $2.7 million federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant, administered through the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED), was paused during a compliance review. The freeze halted construction on several new fields and led to speculation about whether mismanagement or improper oversight had occurred, due in part to Jeff Vernetti being heavily involved in the project and also involved in a competitive race for State Representative at the time.

The stoppage, which lasted more than a year and a half, created concern among local businesses and families who rely on the steady stream of tournaments that Ballparks National brings to the Lake region.

Review Finds No Wrongdoing

According to state officials, the recently completed financial review found “no evidence of malfeasance or financial mismanagement” by Vernetti or the Ballparks National leadership team. A DED representative confirmed that the project “is now clear to proceed,” noting that the delays stemmed from administrative clarifications rather than any wrongdoing.

The reinstatement of the grant not only allowed construction to restart, it fully absolved Vernetti of the politically motivated cloud of doubt that had temporarily hung over the project.

“We appreciate the thoroughness of the state review and are pleased it affirms what we have said all along, that this project has been run responsibly and that these were simple book keeping errors,” Vernetti said following the announcement. “Ballparks National never stopped believing in the vision for this expansion, and I’m excited that they get to continue phase two construction of their world-class facility.”

Local leaders echoed that sentiment. One Camden County economic development official said the findings “restore confidence in the region’s ability to manage major tourism-driven investments,” adding that Ballparks National is “critical to our local economy and future growth.”

Construction Resumes After Review

With the grant reinstated, construction has officially resumed on three additional fields, work that had been stalled since 2023. According to Ballparks National, the expansion is expected to be completed in time for the 2026tournament season.

The new fields will significantly increase the complex’s capacity, allowing it to host larger events and attract more regional and national tournaments. That boost is expected to generate additional tourism revenue for hotels, restaurants, retailers, and entertainment venues throughout the Lake area.

Community Confidence Rebound

For Vernetti, the review provides not only personal vindication but also renewed momentum.

“This has been a challenging period and it’s unfortunate that the company was pulled into the ugly side of politics,” Vernetti said. “I knew that once the financial review was complete, the truth would be clear, and I never wavered from that truth. Now Ballparks National can focus entirely on delivering a world-class facility that families, athletes, and this region deserve and I can continue to support them and the other great Lake area tourist destinations as their Representative in Jefferson City”

Local businesses and civic leaders have welcomed the project’s restart, seeing it as a major economic catalyst.

“This vindication is important, not just for Jeff, but for the entire region,” the local economic development official said. “Ballparks National is one of the most important tourism assets we have.”

A Fresh Start for a Major Project

What had threatened to become a long-term setback for one of Missouri’s most promising sports-tourism investments has now shifted into a story of exoneration and renewed opportunity. The state’s findings make clear that the delays were bureaucratic, not managerial, and that Vernetti and his team acted responsibly throughout.

“Politics has no place in youth sports and it was unfortunate to see politics get in the way of real progress here,” Vernetti said. “This project was always about creating opportunities for kids, growing our local economy, and investing in the future of the Lake. Instead, political attacks slowed down something that should have moved forward without controversy. I’m grateful the facts ultimately prevailed, and now Ballparks National can get back to building something that benefits this entire community.”

With construction once again underway, Ballparks National is positioned to deliver on its original promise: expanded facilities, increased tourism, and a stronger economic future for Lake of the Ozarks.