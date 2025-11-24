Press Release: Adkison inducted into NAFB Hall of Fame

Janet Adkison, director of public affairs and advocacy, was inducted into the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) Hall of Fame during the organization’s “Night of Honors” banquet on Thursday, Nov. 20. She joined fellow inductee Gale Cunningham as part of the 2025 NAFB Hall of Fame class.

“Integrity, professionalism and a genuine love for agriculture have shaped Janet’s entire career,” said Garrett Hawkins, president of Missouri Farm Bureau. “This honor couldn’t be more fitting. We’re blessed to have her as part of the MOFB family, and our state’s farm and ranch communities are better because of who she is and the work she does. I am incredibly blessed to have the privilege of calling her a dear friend.”

Adkison’s induction celebrates a decades-long career as a trusted voice in agriculture. Before joining MOFB in 2023, she spent 10 years at RFD-TV, serving as anchor for Market Day Report and Rural Evening News, hosting coverage of the National FFA Convention, building programming for Rural Radio 147 on SiriusXM, and leading the network’s Washington, D.C. news bureau. Her earlier broadcasting roles included Arkansas Radio Network, Brownfield Ag News, KFRM Radio and seven years as farm director at KMZU Radio.

A native of Houston, Missouri, Adkison grew up on a beef farm and graduated from Missouri State University with a degree in agricultural communications. At MOFB, she continues to elevate agricultural issues through media engagement, advocacy efforts and contributions to Show Me Magazine, the organization’s quarterly publication.

Even after stepping away from full-time broadcasting, Adkison remains a strong supporter of agricultural communications, working closely with NAFB members and championing opportunities for young people pursuing careers in the field. She previously served as NAFB president in 2014. In addition to leading MOFB’s public affairs team, she spearheads MOFB’s “Digging In Podcast” which has become a staple in Missouri agriculture.

Established in 1986, the NAFB Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made significant and enduring contributions to the farm broadcasting industry. With the induction of Adkison and Cunningham, the Hall of Fame now includes 81 members recognized for their leadership, impact and advocacy in agriculture.

“Having the opportunity to work with Janet is truly a privilege,” said Davin Althoff, chief administrative officer at MOFB. “Her decades of experience in agricultural communications, combined with her deep institutional knowledge and genuine passion for serving farm families, make her an exceptional leader. It is rare to find someone with her level of talent and professionalism, and rarer still to find someone who pairs that expertise with such sincerity and kindness. Her authenticity leaves a lasting impression on everyone she meets. Missouri’s farmers and ranchers are fortunate to have Janet advocating for them, and I am fortunate to have her on our team.”