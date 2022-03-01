Stephanie Hein kicks off campaign for HD 136

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — State Representative candidate Stephanie Hein, department head of hospitality leadership at Missouri State University and community leader announced her campaign kick-off event for State Representative.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 3rd from 5:00-7:00 pm at 4 by 4 Brewing Company, 2811 E Galloway St Ste A, Springfield, MO. COVID safety protocols will be followed.

“I firmly believe that when you, ‘Show me your budget. I can show you your priorities.’ After spending decades working with the budgets of organizations and businesses, I can tell you that Missouri’s priorities don’t reflect the priorities of most Missourians,” said Hein. “We should be focusing on providing educational opportunities for every child to set them up for success, an economy that works for everyone, and an affordable healthcare system that is equipped to handle every patient. These are the values I’ll take with me to Jefferson City, because that’s what the people of Springfield want and deserve.”

Stephanie will be running in the newly-drawn House District 136, which includes the southeastern portion of Springfield. Stephanie, a Missouri State University and University of Missouri alumna, has lived in Springfield for over 20 years years with her husband Tony where they raised their two daughters, Megan and Emily.

Stephanie will move into a faculty emeritus role at Missouri State University beginning July 1, 2022 to focus on the campaign. In addition to her career as an educator, she’s been actively involved in serving others: former Chair Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau; former Treasurer International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education; Capital Campaign Assistant for the Ronald McDonald House and numerous other organizations and charities. She was named as one of Springfield’s Twenty Most Influential Women of 2014.

For more information, please visit heinformissouri.com. To see a map of House District 136, click here.