Temporary benefit increase for Missouri WIC participants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri WIC is temporarily increasing the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) during November and December to $24 per month for children, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding participants. Standard CVB values range from $9-11.

WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. The Continuing Resolution to Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act gave the USDA authority to temporarily increase the CVB. Missouri WIC has elected to use this authority in November and December 2021 to provide additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month.

Eligible participants need to contact their local WIC agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional funds on their eWIC card before November 1 to avoid any delays.

WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at over 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 117 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents, and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five.

Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. It is also one of the most successful, cost-effective and important nutrition intervention programs in the country.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency closest to them.