Scott Faughn is joined by Navy Veteran and business owner Taylor Burks. On the panel Jake Kroesen is joined by Representatives Ken Jamison, Mike Steinmeyer, Will Jobe and Jeff Meyers.
This Week in Missouri Politics – February 22, 2026
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Fitzwater to Lead MTC, Will Not Seek Re-Election
- Missouri’s Rural Health Care Faces Continued Strain
- Opinion: Working Together On The American Franchise Act
- Opinion: Farmers Know Their Land Best – Trust them to Make Decisions
- Press Release: In Missouri REALTORS® Court Victory, Judge Rules Misleading and Prejudicial “Ballot Candy” Must be Stripped From Proposal Weakening Citizens’ Initiative Petition PowerPress Release: In Missouri REALTORS® Court Victory, Judge Rules Misleading and Prejudicial “Ballot Candy” Must be Stripped From Proposal Weakening Citizens’ Initiative Petition Power
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Fitzwater to Lead MTC, Will Not Seek Re-Election
- Missouri’s Rural Health Care Faces Continued Strain
- Opinion: Working Together On The American Franchise Act
- Opinion: Farmers Know Their Land Best – Trust them to Make Decisions
- Press Release: In Missouri REALTORS® Court Victory, Judge Rules Misleading and Prejudicial “Ballot Candy” Must be Stripped From Proposal Weakening Citizens’ Initiative Petition PowerPress Release: In Missouri REALTORS® Court Victory, Judge Rules Misleading and Prejudicial “Ballot Candy” Must be Stripped From Proposal Weakening Citizens’ Initiative Petition Power
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »