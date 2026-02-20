Opinion: Farmers Know Their Land Best – Trust them to Make Decisions

Today, Missouri legislators are considering legislation that would eliminate a farmer’s ability to diversify their land through solar energy development. At its core, this debate is about trust: do we trust Missouri farmers to make responsible, forward-looking decisions about their own land, or do we believe the state knows better? The answer is clear: farmers have proven for generations that they are careful stewards and smart decision-makers who understand risk and land like no one else.

See, Missouri farmers have always adapted and thrived through change. By navigating volatile markets, rising input costs, and unpredictable weather, they have honed practical, experience-driven decision-making. As new opportunities emerge alongside ongoing challenges, farmers have the chance to shape the future of their land and their families with the same wisdom that has guided generations before them.

Across rural Missouri and the Midwest, farming has grown more dynamic and innovative. Equipment and input costs are high, margins remain tight, and a single season can bring unexpected setbacks—but these challenges also inspire creative solutions. For many producers, long-term success comes from thoughtful diversification and strategic planning, empowering them to build resilience and secure a brighter future rather than relying solely on the next harvest or hoping market conditions improve.

That reality has led many farmers to explore new opportunities – like voluntarily leasing a portion of their land for energy development. These are not rushed decisions or government mandates, they are private agreements made after careful consideration, often discussed within families and evaluated with the same seriousness as any major farm investment. For many, these agreements help protect the long-term viability of the operation.

For farm families, lease income provides something modern agriculture rarely offers: predictability. Crop revenue depends on weather, input prices, and global markets beyond any farmer’s control. Lease payments are steady and reliable, helping farmers manage debt, invest in new equipment, adopt conservation practices, and keep land in the family rather than selling it off under financial pressure.

Across the Midwest, farmers share similar stories about their experiences with solar development: multi-generational farms staying intact because a small portion of land provides dependable income; younger family members returning to the operation because the finances finally make sense; producers able to weather poor crop years without risking everything they have built. These outcomes strengthen rural communities and help preserve working farmland.

Energy development does not replace agriculture, it supports it. Lease income from limited acreage can help sustain farming on the rest of the land. Many projects include soil protection measures, pollinator habitat, and clear plans to return land to agricultural use. Farmers would not accept arrangements that compromise their land’s long-term value.

Missouri should respect the experience and judgment of its farmers and protect the freedom that has sustained agriculture for generations. Farmers know their land best, and they should be trusted to make decisions that balance innovation, stewardship, and family legacy.