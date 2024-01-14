Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Jamie Burger, Rep. Sherri Gallick, Rep. Peter Meredith and Rep. Jim Murphy.
This Week in Missouri Politics – January 14, 2024
