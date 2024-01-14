 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – January 14, 2024

By The Missouri Times on January 14, 2024

Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Jamie Burger, Rep. Sherri Gallick, Rep. Peter Meredith and Rep. Jim Murphy.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »