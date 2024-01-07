 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – January 7, 2023

By The Missouri Times on January 7, 2024

Scott Faughn is joined by House Speaker Dean Plocher, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo and Senate Pro Tem Caleb Rowden.

