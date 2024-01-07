Scott Faughn is joined by House Speaker Dean Plocher, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo and Senate Pro Tem Caleb Rowden.
This Week in Missouri Politics – January 7, 2023
- Opinion: Let’s work together to improve access to dental care
- Andy Blunt named CEO of Husch Blackwell Strategies
- TWMP Column: Blaine Retires, As the Senate Republican Caucus Turns
- Opinion: It’s Time for the General Assembly to Rein in “Dishonest Billing”
- Hannah Beers Sutton brought on as HRCC Executive Director
