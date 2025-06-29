Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri Times editor Jake Kroesen, Sharon Jones of Jones Advocacy, Casey Burns of Leadbelt Strategies and Bryce Beal, Senate Majority Counsel.
This Week in Missouri Politics – June 29, 2025
