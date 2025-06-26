Press Release: Chris Barrett seeks to bring new leadership to Independence house seat

INDEPENDENCE, MO — Independence native and resident Chris Barrett announced his candidacy this week for state representative. Running on the Republican ticket, he aims to win the August 2026 primary and challenge sitting Rep. Will Jobe for in the midterm general election next year.

“Our district is filled with hardworking families who don’t feel their voice is heard by establishment politicians and unelected bureaucrats,” stated Barrett. “We deserve commonsense leadership, not hyper-partisan games in the state capitol. I am running to ensure Independence is represented by someone who understands their values and will fight for them—not special interests.”

Barrett’s platform includes staunch defense of Constitutional rights, unwavering support for emergency services, and more focus on the real issues affecting the citizens of the city. With a background in computer science, enhanced cybersecurity is a core issue for his campaign.

“We’ve all seen those videos of career politicians struggling to grasp the most basic technological concepts in Congress. Unfortunately, that same out-of-touch mentality plagues our Missouri state government. As violent crime is rising in our region, so is digital crime. Our state websites are attacked by hackers every single day. Our citizens are harassed by scammers on their phones and computers. Personal information is stolen and life savings are swept away with a few strokes of a keyboard,” warned Barrett.

“We need folks who know how to hold these bad actors accountable, whether they come from a hostile foreign government or right here at home. Cybersecurity is a vital part of keeping people safe in today’s reality. I will work to ensure we are protecting our communities from the rising dangers that come from AI and an increasingly digital world.”

Additionally, plans to bring more support for local businesses and enhance local job creation and economic development make the campaign checklist. While finding ways to work across the aisle in a polarized political environment seems more difficult than ever, Barrett is ready to rise to the challenge.

“We must reject extremism from both parties and stop the petty bickering in Jefferson City to get back to focusing on the community. Republican or Democrat, red or blue, we are all citizens of this same beautiful state; we all have bills to pay—and we must find ways to work together to make life easier for everyone, not just the powerful and well-connected. I will hold members of both parties to this standard of the American Dream.”

Chris Barrett has already begun talking to voters and listening to what issues are most important to them. He looks forward to continuing to listen and learn what matters to his Independence neighbors on the campaign trail.