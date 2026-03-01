 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – March 1, 2026

By The Missouri Times on March 1, 2026

Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins, live from the MOFB Legislative Conference. On the panel Scott is joined by Board Member Dana Lane, MOFB Vice President Andy Clay, Board Member Dawn Boerding, and Board Member Dustin Stanton

