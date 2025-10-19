Scott Faughn is joined by President of the St. Louis Police Officers Association Martin Garcia and former President of the St. Louis Police Officers Association Jay Schroeder. On the panel Scott is joined by Representatives Brad Christ and David Hinman as well as Senator Nick Schroer.
This Week in Missouri Politics – October 19, 2025
