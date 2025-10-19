 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – October 19, 2025

By The Missouri Times on October 19, 2025

Scott Faughn is joined by President of the St. Louis Police Officers Association Martin Garcia and former President of the St. Louis Police Officers Association Jay Schroeder. On the panel Scott is joined by Representatives Brad Christ and David Hinman as well as Senator Nick Schroer.

