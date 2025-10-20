Catherine Hanaway Sworn In as Missouri’s 45th Attorney General

Missouri Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway was publicly sworn in this morning at the Missouri Capitol by Missouri Supreme Court Judge Kelly Broniec, marking her official return to public office after two decades. She was first privately sworn in on September 8 by Missouri Supreme Court Judge Ginger K. Gooch, her former law partner, at the Missouri Supreme Court Building.

Hanaway was appointed by Governor Mike Kehoe in August to fill the remainder of former Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s term, following his departure to take a position with the FBI. Her appointment makes history: Hanaway is the first woman ever to serve as Missouri’s Attorney General and was previously the first woman to serve as Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as Missouri’s 45th Attorney General,” Hanaway said. “I view this position as a job to fight crime, protect Missouri families, and defend the freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution. My commitment is to serve Missourians by enforcing the law as written and upholding the rule of law. There is much to do, and I am ready to begin.”

A Career of Firsts

Born on November 8, 1963, in Schuyler, Nebraska, Hanaway grew up in rural Nebraska and Iowa, where she developed leadership skills early, serving as president of her high school 4-H club and earning a marksman first-class certificate from the NRA in seventh grade. She attended the University of Missouri before earning her journalism degree from Creighton University and graduating in the top 10% of her class from The Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law.

Her legal career began at Peper, Martin Jensen, Maichel & Hetlage, the predecessor to what is now Husch Blackwell LLP. Decades later, she returned to the firm and made history again as its first female chair, leading more than 1,000 attorneys nationwide through record growth and guiding litigation teams on complex fraud, regulatory, and compliance cases.

From Grassroots Organizer to Speaker of the House

Hanaway’s political rise began in the early 1990s when she volunteered on Republican campaigns and managed operations for U.S. Senator Kit Bond in Northeast Missouri. In 1998, she won election to the Missouri House of Representatives, becoming Minority Leader in 2000 and then Speaker in 2003, the first and only woman to ever hold that position.

Her tenure was marked by major policy wins, including Missouri’s first concealed-carry law, foster care reform following the death of Dominic James, and several pro-life and fiscal responsibility measures. Former staff and colleagues credit her with reshaping Missouri’s political landscape.

“She didn’t waste time doing what other leaders had done,” said former Chief of Staff Chuck Caisley. “She had a plan, and the hard work paid off.”

Federal and Legal Leadership

In 2005, Hanaway was appointed by President George W. Bush as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. Over her four years in that role, she oversaw more than 4,000 cases, from methamphetamine trafficking and child exploitation to government corruption and health care fraud. She was known as one of the few U.S. Attorneys who still personally tried cases in court.

“She was brilliant but with common sense, and always ethical,” said former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen.

After returning to private practice, Hanaway led Husch Blackwell’s government solutions group and served as firm chair. She was widely respected for her leadership, described by colleagues as “grace under pressure” and “a steady, strategic hand.”

Returning to Public Service

Hanaway’s return to statewide office brings her career full circle. Her agenda as Attorney General echoes the law-and-order priorities she has emphasized throughout her public life: enforcing the law, defending constitutional rights, and protecting Missouri families.

According to her official biography, Hanaway aims to make the Attorney General’s Office “a force for safety and accountability,” prioritizing consumer protection, safeguarding the vulnerable from fraud and abuse, and upholding both the U.S. and Missouri Constitutions.

Her early actions in office reflect that focus. Last week, Hanaway filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block opponents of Missouri’s new congressional map from filing a referendum petition. She argued the Missouri Constitution does not grant explicit authority to challenge redistricting through a referendum process, making the attempt unconstitutional.

Hanaway’s policy focus aligns closely with her predecessor’s, emphasizing constitutional fidelity and restrictions on abortion access.

Rooted in Faith and Family

Hanaway lives in St. Louis with her husband, Chris, and their two children, Lucy and John. Her career has been guided by faith and service, principles she frequently cites as her foundation.

“To whom much is given, from whom much will be expected,” she once said on the campaign trail. “God has given me great parents, a great husband, and great kids. I think you’re called upon to make as much of it as you can.”

In addition to her legal and political work, Hanaway has been active in civic leadership, serving as chair of the Regional Business Council and as a member of the St. Louis Regional Crime Commission.

A New Chapter for Missouri’s Top Law Office

From the fields of rural Nebraska to the Missouri Capitol, from the Speaker’s gavel to the courtroom, Catherine Hanaway’s journey has been defined by preparation and perseverance.

Now, as Missouri’s 45th Attorney General, and the first woman to hold the office, she begins a new chapter rooted in the same principles that have defined her career: law, leadership, and the protection of Missouri families.