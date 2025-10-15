Opinion: Missouri businesses and workers need flexibility in negotiating labor contracts

As someone who works closely with Missouri farmers, ranchers, and community leaders, I know how important local businesses are to keeping our rural economy strong. From manufacturers to service providers, these employers provide good jobs and stability in towns like mine. That’s why I’m concerned about the Faster Labor Contracts Act now being debated in Washington. While it is framed as a way to streamline workplace negotiations, it would, in practice, tie up Missouri businesses in red tape and hand control of critical decisions to Washington bureaucrats.

Supporters claim that this bill would speed up the negotiation process between employers and unions. In reality, the proposal would force an employer to begin bargaining with a new union in just ten days. If no agreement is reached within 90 days, the process automatically moves to mediation. And if 30 more days pass without a deal, the case gets sent to binding arbitration, where an outside arbitrator imposes a contract on the business and its workers.

This means that Missouri businesses could see wages, benefits, and working conditions dictated by Washington bureaucrats and arbitrators who have little understanding of our industries or communities. Once imposed, these contracts would last for years, locking employers and workers into terms they never agreed to and cannot change.

This is not how negotiations should work. For nearly 90 years, the National Labor Relations Act has required employers and unions to bargain in good faith, but it has never forced either side to make concessions or agree to proposals. This balance respects the rights of both workers and employers. It also ensures that contracts reflect real-world conditions—not the arbitrary deadlines of politicians in Washington.

There is a reason why the average first contract currently takes over a year to negotiate: wages and workplace conditions are complicated issues. Rushing the process, as this bill demands, can lead to bad outcomes for both businesses and workers.

Here in Missouri, small businesses are already struggling with inflation and manpower shortages. The last thing we need is a new federal law that strips away our flexibility and hands decision-making power to third parties.

Most importantly, average citizens don’t want this type of heavy-handed government intervention. A recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey found that 90% of voters oppose government-mandated union contracts without worker approval. Americans across the country believe that workers should have a say in their futures—not be forced into agreements written by someone else.

Senator Josh Hawley—whom I respect a great deal—is the sponsor of this bill. I can only assume that he has workers’ best interests at heart. But this bill, if it becomes law, would have disastrous unintended consequences for those workers. Employers and employees should be free to sit down together in good faith, at their own pace, and hammer out agreements that fit their unique circumstances.

Missourians don’t need Washington bureaucrats telling us how to run our businesses or our workplaces. I urge Senator Hawley to reconsider his proposed legislation and stand with Missouri employers and workers.

We don’t need faster labor contracts. We need better ones. Complex union negotiations take time, but getting a fair deal for everyone is worth the wait.