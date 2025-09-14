 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – September 14, 2025

By The Missouri Times on September 14, 2025

Scott Faughn is joined by FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey. On the panel Scott is joined by Reps. Mark Sharp, LaKeySha Bosley, Travis Wilson, and Richard West.

