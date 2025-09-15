Press Release: Stephanie Gooden announces candidacy for Missouri House

MARSHALL, MO – Stephanie Gooden, a respected Saline County Commissioner, educator, and community leader, has officially announced her candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives. With more than two decades of public service and leadership across local government, business, and education, Gooden is running to defend conservative values and ensure rural Missouri has a strong voice in Jefferson City.

“Our families deserve leaders who will fight for faith, freedom, and the future of rural Missouri,” Gooden said. “I’ve spent my life serving this community—as a wife, a mother, a teacher, and a public servant. I’m running to make sure our values are represented in Jefferson City, to protect local healthcare, and to preserve opportunities for the next generation to thrive right here at home.”

Gooden has served as President of the County Commissioners’ Association, Appointed by Missouri Supreme Court Judge to the Judicial Finance Commission, has chaired and member of multiple national and regional development boards, and a member of the Marshall Chamber of Commerce, Optimist Club, and her local church.

Campaign priorities include protecting rural hospitals, improving education at every level, and strengthening economic opportunity in rural communities. Gooden is striving to keep this seat grounded in conservative values that reflect the rural communities it represents.

“Despite what liberal revisionists would have us believe, our Founding Fathers risked their lives in pursuing life, liberty, and happiness. That’s my platform at its core. Any politician who strays from these foundational rights has clearly lost sight of the vision America was built upon. I will defend our Constitution.”

Gooden and her husband, Shane, have been married for 26 years and live in Marshall with their three children. The family enjoys supporting local businesses and volunteering in the community.

Current State Representative Mark Nolte has announced he will not seek a second term, so the seat will be open in 2026. Stephanie Gooden will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August.