TWMP Midweek Update – December 10, 2024

By The Missouri Times on December 11, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the day. Scott is joined by Callaway County Presiding commissioner Gary Jungermann. Scott and Jungermann discuss local county governments and Jungermann’s upcoming role as of president the Missouri Association of Counties

