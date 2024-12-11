Watch as Scott Faughn gives his second Midweek Update of the day. Scott is joined by Callaway County Presiding commissioner Gary Jungermann. Scott and Jungermann discuss local county governments and Jungermann’s upcoming role as of president the Missouri Association of Counties
TWMP Midweek Update – December 10, 2024
