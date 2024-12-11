 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – December 11, 2024

By The Missouri Times on December 11, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives another Midweek Update. Today Scott is joined by Gregg Keller of Atlas Strategies. Scott and Keller discuss national politics as well as some Jefferson City isssues.

