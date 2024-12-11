Watch as Scott Faughn gives another Midweek Update. Today Scott is joined by Gregg Keller of Atlas Strategies. Scott and Keller discuss national politics as well as some Jefferson City isssues.
TWMP Midweek Update – December 11, 2024
