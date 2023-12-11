 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – December 11, 2023

By The Missouri Times on December 11, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Representative and candidate for Attorney General Sarah Unsicker. Scott and Unsicker talk about recent events and the race for Attorney General.

