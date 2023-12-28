 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – December 28, 2023

By The Missouri Times on December 28, 2023

Scott Faughn gives his last Midweek Update for 2023. Scott is joined by featured guests John Combest and Stephanie Bell. Scott, Combest and Bell all talk about some of the biggest news stories of 2023 and also give some predictions for 2024.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »