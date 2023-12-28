Scott Faughn gives his last Midweek Update for 2023. Scott is joined by featured guests John Combest and Stephanie Bell. Scott, Combest and Bell all talk about some of the biggest news stories of 2023 and also give some predictions for 2024.
TWMP Midweek Update – December 28, 2023
