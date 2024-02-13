 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – February 13, 2024

By The Missouri Times on February 13, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott sits down with this week’s featured guest, Clay County Commissioner Jerry Nolte. Scott and Nolte discuss what is happening in the Senate and the future of Missouri’s Northland.

