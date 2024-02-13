Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott sits down with this week’s featured guest, Clay County Commissioner Jerry Nolte. Scott and Nolte discuss what is happening in the Senate and the future of Missouri’s Northland.
TWMP Midweek Update – February 13, 2024
