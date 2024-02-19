Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Kanas City reporter Mike Mahoney and Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo to discuss the recent deadly shooting that happened at the Chiefs Superbowl Parade.
TWMP Midweek Update – February 16, 2024
