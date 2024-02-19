 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – February 16, 2024

By The Missouri Times on February 19, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Kanas City reporter Mike Mahoney and Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo to discuss the recent deadly shooting that happened at the Chiefs Superbowl Parade.

