Listen as Scott Faughn gives his midweek update. Scott talks about a variety of topics, including some new bills from the Senate. Scott also gives a very early analysis of what seems to be an efficient Senate so far.
TWMP Midweek Update – February 22, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Press Release: Missouri House Committee Advances Measure Creating Buffer Between Landfills and Neighboring CommunitiesPress Release: Missouri House Committee Advances Measure Creating Buffer Between Landfills and Neighboring Communities
- TWMP Column: The difference one member of the minority can make
- Senator Bean draws hundreds to his Taste of the South event
- This Week in Missouri Politics coming to the Great Northwest on Fox 26
- Former transgender patients speak out at SAFE Act press conference
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- TWMP: Recap for February 19th
- Press Release: State Representative Maggie Nurrenbern Launches Campaign for State Senate District 17Press Release: State Representative Maggie Nurrenbern Launches Campaign for State Senate District 17
- Press Release: Missouri House Committee Advances Measure Creating Buffer Between Landfills and Neighboring CommunitiesPress Release: Missouri House Committee Advances Measure Creating Buffer Between Landfills and Neighboring Communities
- TWMP Column: The difference one member of the minority can make
- Senator Bean draws hundreds to his Taste of the South event
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »