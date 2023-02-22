 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – February 22, 2023

By The Missouri Times on February 22, 2023

Listen as Scott Faughn gives his midweek update. Scott talks about a variety of topics, including some new bills from the Senate. Scott also gives a very early analysis of what seems to be an efficient Senate so far.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »