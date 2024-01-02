Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of 2024. Today Scott is joined by the new executive director of HRCC Hannah Beers Sutton. Scott and Beers Sutton talk about the 2024 legislative session, upcoming House elections and the race for Missouri governor.
TWMP Midweek Update – January 2, 2024
