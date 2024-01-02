 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – January 2, 2024

By The Missouri Times on January 2, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of 2024. Today Scott is joined by the new executive director of HRCC Hannah Beers Sutton. Scott and Beers Sutton talk about the 2024 legislative session, upcoming House elections and the race for Missouri governor.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »