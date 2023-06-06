Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first midweek update for June of 2023. Scott talks about upcoming elections, including the run for Governor, Secretary State and more.
TWMP Midweek Update – June 6, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- State Senator Denny Hoskins announces his candidacy for Secretary of State
- Opinion: It’s time to cover Obesity Medication
- Press Release: Veteran & businesswoman Melissa Chevalier declares candidacy for Missouri House
- Kayla Hahn appointed to Missouri Public Service Commission
- Opinion: Proposed Changes to The Reagan National Airport Are Awful for Missourians
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »