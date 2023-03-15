 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – March 15, 2023

By The Missouri Times on March 15, 2023

Listen in as Scott Faughn gives his midweek update for March 15. Scott talks about quite a few topics this week, including the Missouri Times Statesman of the Year event, some new Senate updates and also answers some viewer questions.

