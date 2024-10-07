 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – October 7, 2024

By The Missouri Times on October 7, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined in the studio of strategist Jonathan Ratliff and remotely by State Senator Ben Brown. Scott, Ratliff and Brown discuss Senate elections and a few of the amendments on the ballot.

