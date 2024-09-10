Watch as Scott Faughn gives a very special Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Senator Jill Carter. Scott finally solves the DEI mystery and talks to Carter about the abortion IP wrapped up in the courts.
TWMP Midweek Update – September 10, 2024
