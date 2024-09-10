 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – September 10, 2024

By The Missouri Times on September 10, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives a very special Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Senator Jill Carter. Scott finally solves the DEI mystery and talks to Carter about the abortion IP wrapped up in the courts.

