 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – September 20, 2023

By The Missouri Times on September 21, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined by special guest Jon Ratliff. Scott and Jon talk about upcoming elections, the state of Missouri politics and what the future may hold for competitive races.

More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »