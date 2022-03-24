Wallace State Park to host Easter egg hunt April 9

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Saturday April 9th, Wallace State Park near Cameron, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt and an afternoon of fun in the park.

At 1:00 p.m. visitors of all ages can participate in the egg hunting to win special prizes by finding hidden golden eggs on the park hiking trails. Following that at 2:00 p.m., children of all ages are welcomed to bring their baskets and search for over 2,000 hidden eggs, filled with candy and toys. The afternoon will also include nature displays and prize drawings from 1-3 p.m., in the enclosed shelter house, all of this is free and open to the public.

Wallace State Park is located 6 miles south of Cameron on Highway 121. From Interstate 35, take Exit 48, go south on Highway 69 for one-half mile, and then take Highway 121 for 1 mile to park entrance.

For any questions regarding the event, please contact the park at 816-632-3745. For any other information about the park, or other state parks and historic sites, click here.