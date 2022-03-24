Wallingfords awarded Bill Emerson Award

Department of Revenue Director Wayne Wallingford and his wife Suzy received the Bill Emerson Award during a recent Lincoln Days event.

“Wayne and Suzy have built their entire life on the statement: ‘If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.’ They lead by example, setting the bar high for us to follow, always willing to lend a hand, stays the course, never a doubt concerning their reliability,” a presentation of the award said. “Wayne and Suzy stand for God and country, they have made immeasurable contributions to our Republican Party, and they are our role model, often imitated but never duplicated.”

Wayne Wallingford told The Missouri Times: “It was a great honor to be the recipient of the Bill Emerson Public Service Award. It was a total surprise. I didn’t see that coming!”

Created in 2001, the Bill Emerson Award honors the service of the late Congressman Bill Emerson. The Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee presents the award annually to people who exemplify “servant leadership.”

Wayne Wallingford was picked to lead Missouri’s Revenue Department late last year after serving in both chambers of the legislature. He is a decorated Air Force veteran who has won many awards for his legislative work over the years, including Legislator of the Year from the Missouri Pachyderms and the American Legion Legislative Award.

Suzy Wallingford is a registered nurse and recognized as the “glue that holds the [Wallingford] family together.” She is a pro-life advocate and a member of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club and an elected committeewoman in Cape Girardeau County.

