Webber announces State Senate run

Earlier today, former State Representative and Marine veteran Stephen Webber announced that he will be running for State Senate to represent Boone County in Senate District 19.

Webber represented Boone County in the Missouri House of Representatives for eight years from 2009 to 2016.

He also served as the Chair of the Missouri Democratic Party for nine years. Currently, Webber is the Political Director at Missouri AFL-CIO.

Now Webber is stepping back into public service after his brief hiatus.

“I’m proud that I was raised and went to public schools right here in Boone County. It’s home for the people I care most about in the entire world and the community that raised me and gave me so much. Whether it was during combat in Iraq, advocating for Missouri workers, or serving as a State Representative for nearly a decade. I’ve always wanted to give back and fight to put Boone County first,” Webber said in a press release.

Webber ran for the seat in 2016 but lost to Republican Caleb Rowden. Sen. Rowden will not be able to run in 2024 due to term limits.

In 2016 District 19 included both Boone and Cooper County. But District 19 has been redrawn and will only include Boone County, a historically Democrat-leaning county, and will no longer include Cooper County, a historically Republican-leaning county.

Webber has also garnered some support from some notable local and statewide Democratic figures. Preside Commissioner of Boone County Kip Kendrick gave his endorsement to Webber.

“I am thrilled he is running to our next State Senator and I am proud to endorse him,” Kendrick said.

Former Secretary of State Jason Kander endorsed Webber as well.

“No one has fought harder for Missouri Democrats than Stephen Webber and he has the experience, grit, and work ethic to get the job done,” Kander said.

Currently, Webber is the only candidate for either side in the race for Senate District 19.