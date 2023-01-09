Letter to the editor: I Serve Not for Political Expedience by Rep. Doug Richey

“This is no time for ease and comfort. It is time to dare and endure.” – Winston Churchill

I’m running for Speaker of the House for the 103rd General Assembly. This news broke formally in June of 2022. Questions followed the announcement to ascertain the ‘how’ of my endeavor. How do I intend to secure this responsibility when I’m not doing so from the Floor Leader’s office? Great question, though perhaps not the most important. Thus far, I’ve exceeded all of my benchmarks in establishing a successful Speaker’s race, but I acknowledge the obvious. Political expedience has reigned for several cycles, where no one dared to run against the newly elected Floor Leader. Who would want to? I ask, “Why not?” We face times of tremendous consequence, times that compel me to “…dare and endure…”, in spite of political difficulty. Enter Doug Richey’s asymmetrical effort.

I began my effort knowing the challenge. Because of that, I spoke with both of the front- runners in the Floor Leader race, before the end of the 2022 Session, to explain my plan. My effort was not driven by a lack of confidence in either of them. They’re both trusted friends. It was and is, however, driven by a desire to serve consistent with my skill set, experience, and convictions. They were both aware that political expedience didn’t factor into my equation. I’ve always enjoyed engaging hard tasks and am not known to bow before the altar of convenience or risk aversion. With that, I announced