Press Release: Conservative Republican Israel Baeza to run for re-election as Pettis County Eastern Commissioner

Sedalia, MO – Israel Baeza, current Eastern Commissioner of Pettis County, recently kicked off his re-election campaign with a packed crowd of friends, local elected officials, community leaders, and Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe showing their support. First elected in 2020, as a fresh voice in the county commission, he is running on his record of fulfilled promises and first term accomplishments.

A proven conservative, Baeza has continuously promoted policies that align with the rural Missouri values of the county in an effort to keep big government out of the day-to-day lives of constituents. From increasing infrastructure maintenance to maintaining low property tax rates across the county, Baeza’s record boasts many victories that he hopes to continue into a second term.

“When I was elected, the citizens made it clear that they were ready for a new way of doing business,” stated Baeza. “We have since delivered results by putting the interest of our citizens first, where they belong. From day one, I made it a top priority to listen to my constituents and be involved in our community. We have worked hard to be accessible and have committed to be available 24/7.”

In addition to fighting unregulated landfills and serving as a strong voice for his district, Baeza strives to continue building on the successes of his administration to increase services to county residents.

“While maintaining fiscal responsibility, we have implemented the most aggressive road & bridge plan in the history of Pettis County, making sure that our farm-to-market roads are open for business. We have maintained low property taxes and kept government small, protecting and respecting the taxpayers.”

Baeza made it clear to his supporters that he will continue to “work his heart out” to keep their confidence and continue to be a true representative of the people: “We will win this election the old fashion way, going door to door and listening to the issues important to our county residents.”

Israel Baeza is the loving husband to Perla and father of two young children. The couple enjoys raising their children in Pettis County and are active members of the Hispanic Baptist Church of Sedalia. Baeza will appear on the Republican primary ballot on August 6th.