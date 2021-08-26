3 more counties join Fitzpatrick’s Local Government Checkbook

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced that Dallas, Hickory, and Lawrence Counties have joined the Local Government Checkbook, making their spending data available to Missourians. The Checkbook is part of his ongoing commitment to ensuring a more efficient and transparent government at all levels.

Spending data from 17 local governments, Buchanan County, Callaway County, Cape Girardeau County, Carter County, Cass County, Clay County, Cole County, Dallas County, Franklin County, Greene County, Hickory County, Jasper County, Lawrence County, Newton County, St. Charles County, the City of St. Louis, and Vernon County, can be searched, with additional counties in progress. The Office will continue adding county expenditure data as it becomes available.

Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions, and totals for the available government entities.

“I believe transparency leads to better government. As Treasurer, I am always working to support enhanced transparency,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “I am grateful to county leaders who are working to find ways to increase transparency and build trust for their constituents. I hope more county leaders will join in and participate in the local government checkbook.”

“We’re pleased to be a part of the Local Government Checkbook,” Kathy Fairchild, Lawrence County Treasurer, said. “I hope this will help Lawrence Countians better understand how their tax dollars are spent. If they have questions or would like more explanation, they are always welcome to contact us.”

In 2020, Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced the expansion of the Show-Me Checkbook to include local governments. He also facilitated aggregating state expenditures related to federal stimulus funding in one portal on the Treasurer’s Office website for Missourians to search. He recently expanded the portal to include information related to the American Rescue Plan.

The Show-Me Checkbook is one of the most comprehensive state financial data portals in the country. The Local Government section of the Show-Me Checkbook can be found here.