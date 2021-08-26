Local businessman, Air Force Veteran to run for Lincoln County state representative

Lincoln County businessman Ryan Ruckel has announced his candidacy for state representative. Hailing from Winfield, Missouri, Ruckel is running to replace terming-out incumbent Representative Randy Pietzman. Ruckel is a lifelong Republican and will appear on the 2022 Republican primary ballot.

“I decided to run because I want to ensure my children—and all of our children—have a chance to prosper in a thriving Missouri. Rep. Peitzman has done a great job, but he is an exception to the rule: I am watching more and more politicians choose personal advancement over their constituents’ needs. It’s time to reel in out-of-control big government spending and stop pandering to special interests and cancel culture. As state representative, I will prioritize people over politics.”

Ruckel currently serves as a manager for BMC Enterprises and is the former Mayor of the City of Winfield. He is also an Executive Board Member of the East Central Missouri Solid Waste Management District. Throughout these experiences, Ruckel has a long history of sorting through government bureaucracy and red tape in order to lead the way in economic development.

“Somewhere between our founding in 1776 and today, our government decided that we need to be protected from ourselves. From overbearing regulations on small businesses to mandatory mask mandates, government is doing more harm than good. Farmers, business owners, and hardworking employees are all suffering from the effects of the ‘nanny state mentality’ that has infected too many of our elected officials. We must return to the ideals of freedom and personal responsibility.”

Ruckel is a U.S. Air Force veteran and former Department of Defense employee. Now, he serves as the Executive Pastor at Redemption Road Church. This history of serving others has now led him to run for the Missouri legislature. As a father of five, educational opportunities and conservative values are of special interest.

“I joined the military to protect our country from harm and evil abroad, so you can imagine how appalled I am that government is allowing hate-filled ideas like ‘critical race theory’ to be taught in our classrooms and that the right of the church to assemble and worship has been minimized to a discussion about whether our first amendment is ‘essential’ or not. We have to return to common sense. Likewise, I will always stand against anti-police movements and stand up for our law enforcement officers to ensure they are fully funded,” said Ruckel.

Other priorities of Ruckel include defending the right to bear arms, keeping taxes low for Missouri families, and championing the pro-life cause.

“I am an unapologetic pro-life advocate; I will always stand for the rights of those who do not have a voice of their own. As a husband and father, I understand the need to defend mine, and your, right to self-defense. The Second Amendment is not a suggestion, it’s constitutional law—regardless of who is in the White House.”

Ryan Ruckel has hired Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign. To learn more about Ryan and his campaign, visit www.ruckel4rep.com.