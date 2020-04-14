$66M unemployment payments begin in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relation’s Division of Employment Security (DES) began rolling out its $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) weekly payments on Monday.

The FPUC payments went out to more than 115,000 Missourians for a total of $66 million. The program allows those who would receive at least a dollar’s worth of unemployment benefits during the week to receive an extra supplement of $600. This program is in effect for those who were eligible the week of March 29 and those who have filed since then.

The program is slated to run through the week of July 25.

Those receiving the stimulus should begin to see payments in the upcoming days, DES said in a news release Tuesday.

DES also plans to give an update on the Pandemic Assistance (PUA) program — which would provide benefits to those ineligible for typical unemployment — later this week. This would include those who are self-employed, have exhausted their benefits, or who are lacking the required amount of work history.

People who owe child support, taxes, and non-fraud overpayments will see amounts for these taken from their regular benefits as well as the stimulus. People with an existing fraud penalty are ineligible for this extra assistance.

More than 4,300 Missourians have tested positive for coronavirus and at least 114 have died. The global pandemic has shuttered businesses, resulting in large unemployment claim spikes in Missouri.

Last week, 91,049 initial unemployment claims were filed in Missouri; 76,800 of those claims were related to COVID-19. The previous week saw 104,230 initial claims with 89,303 due to coronavirus.

The federal government’s Economic Impact Payments — up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples — are also supposed to start hitting bank accounts this week.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.