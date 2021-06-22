Capitol Briefs: Schmitt urges Congress to keep Hyde Amendment in budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As Missouri faces its own battle over abortion funding, Attorney General Eric Schmitt is opposing efforts to omit the Hyde Amendment from this year’s federal budget.

Schmitt joined other Republican attorneys general in a letter to congressional leaders opposing the absence of the amendment in President Joe Biden’s proposed 2022 budget. The amendment prevents the use of federal funds for abortions and has been included on federal budgets for more than 40 years.

“Today I joined 21 other state attorneys general in urging Congress to restore the Hyde Amendment into the budget it ultimately passes and prevent taxpayer dollars from being spent on abortions,” Schmitt said. “This last-minute reversal by the Biden administration could force taxpayers to foot the bill for abortions — that’s completely unacceptable. As attorney general, I’ve fought for all life, including the unborn, and will continue that fight going forward.”

The letter asked Congress to retain the amendment in its final version of the budget; the $6 trillion proposal is due for extensive debate on Capitol Hill before the bill’s passage.

In the statehouse, tensions remain high over a similar conflict. Legislators are at loggerheads over the renewal of the state’s federal reimbursement allowance (FRA) and proposed language that would prohibit the use of the funds for abortion providers.

With the start of the next fiscal year approaching, Gov. Mike Parson has given lawmakers a deadline of 12 p.m. Tuesday to reach a compromise before enacting substantial budget cuts.