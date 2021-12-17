AG Schmitt has sent COVID-19 mandate cease and desist letters to 52 school districts

EXCLUSIVE — Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sent cease and desist letters to 52 school districts, instructing them to halt COVID-19 mandates that may have been nullified by a recent court ruling.

The letters come on the heels of the attorney general’s request for parents’ help to identify schools with COVID-19 mandates still in place. Thus far, the office has received more than 7,500 emails — the majority of which are from parents concerned about mask and quarantine orders, the Attorney General’s Office said.

“Last week, I empowered parents to provide information about their child’s school district and if they’re continuing to enforce mask mandates and quarantine orders despite the recent Cole County ruling. Since then, we’ve received a tremendous response from parents who are fed up with school districts across the state continuing to force their children to wear a mask all day or quarantine when they’re perfectly healthy,” Schmitt said. “My office has worked diligently to identify non-compliant school districts and send cease and desist letters to those districts. We will continue to fight these mask mandates and quarantine orders and enforce the law.”

Last month, Cole County Judge Daniel Green said state’s health department regulations allowing Missouri’s health director and local health agencies to implement “control measures” were unconstitutional. The regulations allowed health directors to close schools or places of public assembly in the interest of protecting public health during the pandemic. The judge declared those orders void.

Soon thereafter, Schmitt said school officials do not have the authority to implement mask, quarantine, or other public health orders. In a letter to districts, Schmitt said local public health agencies had been instructed to halt their COVID-19 orders following the Cole County order and told districts to “stop relying on, enforcing, or publicizing any such orders immediately.”

However, Schmitt’s office wanted to make clear that the judge’s ruling does not impede local public health offices from still conducting COVID-19 tests or tracing.

“The Cole County Circuit Court ruling declares mask mandates, quarantine orders, and other public health orders null and void, but does not prohibit the gathering or reporting of COVID-19 data or information,” Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for the attorney general, told The Missouri Times.

The Attorney General’s Office said because of the letters sent, “a number of school districts have either already rescinded or plan to rescind their maks mandates [and] quarantine orders.”

Still, the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA), in a recent email, said while the judge’s order impacted orders from local health departments, “a school district’s authority and obligation to prevent the spread of contagious diseases in schools has not been impacted.”

The email pointed to Missouri statutes that allow for school boards to implement health and safety regulations.

“MSBA encourages school boards to continue to maintain safe and healthy learning environments for students and staff by consulting advice issued by contagious disease experts such as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services or the Centers for Disease Control,” the email said.

The school districts that have received letters from the attorney general are:

Rockwood R-VI School District

Columbia School District

Platte County R-III School District

Parkway C-2 School District

Odessa R-VII School District

Springfield R-XII School District

Liberty School District

North Kansas City Schools

Kirkwood R-VII School District

Sedalia School District

Ritenour School District

Kearney R-I School District

Mehlville R-IX School District

Fox C-6 School District

Lee’s Summit R-VII School District

Francis Howell R-III School District

Hallsville R-III School District

Southern Boone County R-I School District

McDonald County R-I School District

Valley Park School District

Webster Groves School District

Willard R-II School District

Affton School District

Clayton School District

Smithville R-II School District

Kansas City Public School District

Lindbergh School District

Harrisonville R-IX School District

Lone Jack School District

Brentwood School District

Grain Valley R-V School District

Fort Zumwalt School District

Wentzville School District

Warren County School District

St. Charles R-VI School District

Pattonville School District

Webb City R-VII School District

Bolivar R-I School District

Franklin County R-II School District

Marshall School District

Dunklin R-V School District

Rolla School District

Hazelwood School District

St. Joseph School District

Park Hill School District

St. Louis City School District

Waynesville R-VI School District

Ferguson-Florissant R-II School District

Ladue School District

Maplewood Richmond Heights School District

Riverview Gardens School District

Raytown C2