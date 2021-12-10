Missouri AG sends ‘cease and desist’ letters to school districts over COVID-19 mandates

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has sent nearly three dozen school districts letters instructing them to halt COVID-19 mandates — such as mandatory face coverings, quarantines, or vaccines — this week.

The letters, which instruct the districts to “cease and desist” their orders, also say the Attorney General’s Office will begin an investigation into “alleged failure to follow the law.” All 33 letters sent thus far are largely the same, according to a spokesperson for the office.

The letters come on the heels of Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request for parents’ help to identify schools with COVID-19 mandates still in place.

Loading...

Last month, Cole County Judge Daniel Green said state’s health department regulations allowing Missouri’s health director and local health agencies to implement “control measures” were unconstitutional. The regulations allowed health directors to close schools or places of public assembly in the interest of protecting public health during the pandemic. The judge declared those orders void.

Soon thereafter, Schmitt said school officials do not have the authority to implement mask, quarantine, or other public health orders. In a letter to districts earlier this week, Schmitt said local public health agencies had been instructed to halt their COVID-19 orders following the Cole County order and told districts to “stop relying on, enforcing, or publicizing any such orders immediately.”

“Failure to follow the court’s judgment may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal. We encourage you to take immediate action to remove all unconstitutional and illegal orders,” Schmitt said.

Despite Schmitt’s insistence that school districts halt COVID-19 mandates, there remains some confusion about what schools can actually do.

Rep. Bill Hardwick, an attorney who represents part of Pulaski County in the legislature, said Green’s order did not nullify health orders enacted by the General Assembly or local elected bodies, including school boards.

However, the order did say, according to Hardwick:

“The health department can’t compel that school district to have a mask requirement anymore. But that school district may receive an insurance premium, and that coverage and that coverage and that rate is based on following guidance from some health department. … Some school districts may be inclined to follow some of those rules because they have [an] insurance purpose or maybe they have a funding purpose to continue to have mask rules.”

And the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA), in an email this week, said while the order impacted orders from local health departments, “a school district’s authority and obligation to prevent the spread of contagious diseases in schools has not been impacted.”

The email pointed to Missouri statutes that allow for school boards to implement health and safety regulations.

“MSBA encourages school boards to continue to maintain safe and healthy learning environments for students and staff by consulting advice issued by contagious disease experts such as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services or the Centers for Disease Control,” the email said.

Marshall Public Schools updated its guidance this week to rescind its quarantine requirements but encouraged those with symptoms to stay home.

But 33 districts have received “cease and desist” letters from the attorney general:

Affton School District

Brentwood School District

Clayton School District

Columbia School District

Fort Zumwalt School District

Fox C-6 School District

Francis Howell R-III School District

Grain Valley R-V School District

Hallsville R-III School District

Harrisonville R-IX School District

Kansas City Public School District

Kearney R-I School District

Kirkwood R-VII School District

Lee’s Summit R-VII School District

Liberty School District

Lindbergh School District

Lone Jack School District

McDonald County R-I School District

Mehlville R-IX School District

North Kansas City Schools

Odessa R-VII School District

Parkway C-2 School District

Platte County R-III School District

Ritenour School District

Rockwood R-VI School District

Sedalia School District

Smithville R-II School District

Southern Boone County R-I School District

Springfield R-XII School District

Valley Park School District

Webster Groves School District

Wentzville School District

Willard R-II School District

Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for the attorney general, said these school districts had been following the public health departments’ orders and were flagged by parents as part of the office’s request.

Schmitt is also a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

(This list will be updated if the Attorney General’s Office sends more letters to additional school districts.)